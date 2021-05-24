Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 24, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 24, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 24, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

1047 Games nets $6.5 million to support and grow multiplayer shooter Splitgate

1047 Games nets $6.5 million to support and grow multiplayer shooter Splitgate

May 24, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
May 24, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

1047 Games has secured a $6.5 million investment to expand development on its multiplayer shooter, Splitgate: Arena Warfare.

The funding round was led by Galaxy Interactive with additional support from VGames, Lakestar, and 1Up Ventures. 

Splitgate is described as a "player-versus-player portal shooter" and initially launched on PC as a free-to-play title back in 2019. 

1047 has spent the past two years improving and polishing SplitGate, and will use the cash injection to expand its development team and grow its playerbase. 

The studio has now raised over $10 million to date, and has teased a string of "major new announcements" from June 2021 onwards. 

"We’re uniquely positioned among online shooters to grow and expand both our current game and its loyal fan base to more gamers around the globe," said 1047 founder and CEO, Ian Proulx, in a press release. "With the latest round of funding we’re excited to amplify its current state to new heights of success."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.24.21]
Senior Mobile Game Developer - Unity - New F2P Mobile Game - InnoGames
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[05.21.21]
Programmer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[05.21.21]
Senior Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[05.21.21]
Senior Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image