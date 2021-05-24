1047 Games nets $6.5 million to support and grow multiplayer shooter Splitgate

1047 Games has secured a $6.5 million investment to expand development on its multiplayer shooter, Splitgate: Arena Warfare.

The funding round was led by Galaxy Interactive with additional support from VGames, Lakestar, and 1Up Ventures.

Splitgate is described as a "player-versus-player portal shooter" and initially launched on PC as a free-to-play title back in 2019.

1047 has spent the past two years improving and polishing SplitGate, and will use the cash injection to expand its development team and grow its playerbase.

The studio has now raised over $10 million to date, and has teased a string of "major new announcements" from June 2021 onwards.

"We’re uniquely positioned among online shooters to grow and expand both our current game and its loyal fan base to more gamers around the globe," said 1047 founder and CEO, Ian Proulx, in a press release. "With the latest round of funding we’re excited to amplify its current state to new heights of success."