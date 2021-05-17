Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

GDC 2021 early registration rates end Wednesday night

GDC 2021 early registration rates end Wednesday night

May 24, 2021 | By Staff
May 24, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

Heads up game developers! Early registration rates for the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference will be going away after Wednesday May 26th at 11:59PM PT.

This is your last chance to get the best price on one of the most affordable Game Developers Conferences to date.

If you’re looking to catch talks from the makers of games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ghost of Tsushima, Genshin Impact, Outer Wilds, and so many more, you’re going to want to see them at the best price possible.

And that’s a price you can only get for just 3 more days.

The organizers of GDC are pleased to offer a number of different pass types to support developers with different objectives for their visit to our online event. Whether you’re an indie developer, someone focusing on your career, an exclusively audio-inclined individual, we’ve got a pass for you.

We should also remind you that we’ll be featuring a number of special events at this year’s show, including the 2021 IGF and Game Developers Choice Awards.

What are you waiting for? Head on over to the registration page and grab your 2021 GDC pass today, before time runs out!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

