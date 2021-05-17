Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

See John Romero, the IGF & GDCA awards, and more at GDC's 2021 Main Stage

See John Romero, the IGF & GDCA awards, and more at GDC's 2021 Main Stage

May 24, 2021 | By Staff

May 24, 2021 | By Staff
May 24, 2021 | By Staff
Over the years, the Main Stage at Game Developers Conference has been home to keynotes, platform presentations, inspiring talks, and of course, the annual Game Developers Choice and Independent Game Festival Award ceremonies.

At the all-digital GDC 2021, the Main Stage will be back in an all-virtual format, with talks, award ceremonies, and more great sessions that will be available for all GDC 2021 attendees.

When you’re planning out your GDC 2021 schedule, be sure to make time for these great events:

  • id Software co-founder John Romero and game designer JP LeBreton will sit down for a fireside chat and play session of the original Quake.
  • Lyndsay Pearson, Osama Dorias, and Ziba Scott will all present a set of short, can’t-miss talks in The Developer’s Impact.
  • Live concerts from groups like Mariachi Entertainment System (playing on Tuesday, July 20th) and Matt, TheBanjo Player (playing Thursday, July 22nd)
  • The annual IGF and GDCA Award ceremonies. Stay tuned to this blog for host announcements in the near future!
  • Sponsored DevNotes from some of the top-tier industry leaders.

The organizers of Game Developers Conference are once again pleased to be curating another excellent Main Stage for our virtual audience, as we celebrate the game development community in a remote environment.

There’s more to come both for the GDC 2021 Main Stage and the rest of this year’s show. Register today and get the best price on your pass before early registration ends later this week!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

