IGDA Foundation opens applications for Diverse Game Developers Virtual Exchange

The IGDA Foundation is now taking applications for its second Diverse Game Developers Virtual Exchange program, scheduled to take place from July 26 to September 3, 2021.

The initiative aims to provide expert mentorship and resources to people from underrepresented communities looking to branch out into game development, or existing devs looking to expand on leadership positions in the industry.

In that spirit, there are three pathways for interested parties: the Scholars cohort to help current students or recent grads work toward game industry jobs, the Velocity cohort for individuals looking to transition into games from another industry, and the Next Gen Leaders cohort to help current devs reach leadership roles or start their own studios.

Those accepted into the program receive individual mentorship from industry experts alongside specialized programming for the above cohorts, and also receive an all-access pass to GDC 2021 and social media & event spotlighting for their own projects.

"Last year COVID-19 forced our hand, but with the help of the biggest companies in gaming we were still able to give people from underrepresented groups around the world a leg up on their careers," reads a statement from IGDA Foundation Executive Director Nika Nour. "We’re very thankful to have the industry rally around us again so we can continue to fulfill our mission without asking grantees to endure the dangers and limitations of international travel during the ongoing pandemic.”

The IGDA Foundation is accepting applications for the Diverse Game Developers Virtual Exchange from now through June 11, 2021. Individuals interested in applying for the program can find the application here, while industry members interested in sponsoring or providing mentorship for this year's program can reach out to the IGDA Foundation by email here.