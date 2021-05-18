Get a job: Join HakJak Studios as a Unity Generalist / Sr. Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Remote applicants welcome! (U.S. only please)

Hello! We are HakJak Studios, a small team based out of Boise, Idaho, USA. We build ridiculous physics games and we’re looking for an experienced, well-rounded Unity developer to join our team! See details below to get an idea of what we’re looking for.

So, you have a few years of experience working on 3D games in Unity. You’re a solid C# programmer that’s excited to be tasked with things you haven’t done before. You know how to ship things, you can dive into code bases you’re not familiar with, and you’re comfortable tackling new challenges and not being task-managed.

Ready to hit the ground running and work on something new, weird, wonderful and exciting?!?

If that sounds like you, then let’s talk!

Enjoy a collaborative development environment where your input matters. From beloved IPs, to home-grown concepts, you can help us build awesome games that will be played around the world!

What you’ll do...

As part of a small team, you’ll work on a wide assortment of tasks. Plug in where needed, working on core systems one day and implementing VFX the next.

Write maintainable code with an eye (or two, or three) on performance.

Focus on reusable and designer friendly architecture.

Demonstrate proficiency in debugging and performance profiling.

Create Unity editor scripts/tools to improve production workflows.

Contribute to game/programming design and planning conversations.

Work with the rest of the team to add/update new features, content and gameplay in 3D physics-based games.

What you’ll need...

Strong working knowledge of 3D projects in Unity.

Proficiency with C#.

Comfortable working with new APIs and concepts in this always-changing industry.

The ability to adapt to challenges through self-driven education and experimentation.

Time management, assisting in the planning of projects through task estimation.

Good communication skills and fluent English.

Passion for games!

BONUS POINTS

You’ve finished a game, game jam, or experimental project we can play.

Experience working with Unity’s Scriptable Render Pipeline (URP, in particular).

HLSL and/or Shader Graph experience.

You dabble in the dark and mysterious Technical Arts. Maybe you know how to make wicked cool shaders / particle systems / VFX Graphs, or do some cool procedurally generated stuff.

College Degree in a related field (computer science, mathematics, etc.)

SHOW US WHAT YOU GOT!

Links to any Unity projects you’ve worked on, and what you contributed.

Videos, GIFs, JPEGs of your best, juiciest work.

Links/media of projects you did just for fun / learning (Itch.io page, a downloadable build, etc).

OUR OFFER

A competitive salary

Medical, Dental, Vision, PTO

Working with some really cool people (and Jed) on really cool games that will be seen and played around the world!

APPLYING FOR A JOB DURING A PANDEMIC

HakJak Studios is a new and growing company, backed by the fine folks at tinyBuild .

tinyBuild We’ll help you set up your perfect workspace at home; your gamedev haven.

Work remotely for as long as you like! Although the core team is based in Boise, Idaho, we’re all working remotely right now and wouldn’t expect you to change your work arrangements if we set up a physical office in the future.

Recruitment Process

Apply! Apply directly here on Gamasutra, or s end your Resume/CV directlly to [email protected] You'll get a reply from us to acknowledge receipt and another one later to let you know if you've made it to Stage 2.

Stage 2 will be a simple screener interview with 1-2 people from the company to meet you/video chat, get some context on your experience and goals, and whether our needs align.

Stage 3 might be a fun programming test, if we think it makes sense. We'll give you plenty of notice, and we'll compensate you for your time if you choose to take it!

Stage 4 will be a deeper, more technical interview and an opportunity to meet more of the team and get to know each other better. After this, you'll either get a job offer or some feedback from us to help you apply successfully in the future

Location: Remote Position

Job Types: Full-time

ABOUT HAKJAK STUDIOS

HakJak Studios is a game development studio based in Boise, Idaho, USA. We co-create games with players around the world and strive to build new and unexpected experiences, with a focus on physics comedy games. More Info

ABOUT PIGEON SIMULATOR

Play as the world's most notorious birds and help them in their quests for revenge, love, and world domination. Poop on everyone. Destroy everything. Join the Pigeon Revolution! More Info

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.