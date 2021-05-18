We've prepped a bevy of developer Q&As for your benefit at GDC 2021

Game Developers Conference has long been known for its excellent library of talks, and in the last year we’ve been expanding those sessions with a number of new Q&A interview formats.

At this year’s all-digital event (running July 19th – 23rd), you can expect a number of great different interview formats with different levels of interactivity that will give you a new and unique way to learn from some of the game industry’s greatest minds.

These interviews have been broken out into three different format sessions for our online event. Here’s a look:

Fireside chats: In these dev-on-dev interviews, you’ll be the fly on the wall as talented developers talk shop and speak openly and authentically about the challenges of game development. In these talks you’ll see:

A Fireside chat with Curtis Hickman and Dana Ware about the future of the future of virtual reality in location based entertainment.

Scott Selfon interviewing Anastasia Devana about her observations on both the present of immersive audio and the opportunities and challenges of its future.

A conversation between UX experts Celia Hodent & Anouk Ben-Tchavtchavadze, where the pair will take stock of the current state of UX in the game industry, as a mindset and a practice.

GDC Podcast Live: The GDC Podcast returns with another week of live recordings, where Gamasutra editors Kris Graft and Alissa McAloon grill guests about their about their personal experiences making games and other related topics.

Ask Me Anything (AMA) Sessions: Our Ask Me Anything sessions put you, the attendee, in the interviewee seat, as notable game developers sit down to take your questions about whatever’s on your mind.

The first of these AMA sessions will be with Kate Edwards—she’s the former head of the IGDA, the CEO of Geogrify; a localization studio dedicated to broadening developers’ global reach, and a board member on the Global Game Jam team. As the format indicates---you’ll get to ask her anything!

