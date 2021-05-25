Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 25, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 25, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 25, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Valve eyes a return to 'console' hardware with leaked handheld SteamPal

Report: Valve eyes a return to 'console' hardware with leaked handheld SteamPal

May 25, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
May 25, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Valve is reportedly looking to squeeze back into that space between PCs and consoles with its own line of video game hardware. This time around, however, Valve has portability in mind.

That rumored device is the SteamPal, a Linux-powered handheld built to play Steam games on the go. Sources speaking to Ars Technica say the Nintendo Switch-like device has been in the works for "some time," and recent changes to Steam itself seem to indicate its reveal could be growing nearer by the day.

According to Ars' sources, the device is currently just a prototype but takes many cues from the Switch such as its form factor (though Ars says one prototype is wider than a Switch) and its use of USB-C to connect to a larger display.

It's not Valve's first stab at the hardware side of the video game business. The company still dabbles in VR through its work on the Valve Index VR headset, but its past attempts at creating a hardware platform for PC games haven't gone particularly well. Its biggest push into that space came in the form of Steam Machines: essentially pre-built computers running SteamOS and built as a dedicated machine for Steam games in the home.

However after years of hype, partnerships, and development, Valve started quietly phasing the devices out in 2018. The Steam Controller released alongside it was discontinued the next year.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.25.21]
Outsourcing Manager
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[05.25.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.24.21]
Senior Project Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.24.21]
Senior Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image