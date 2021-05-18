Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Early registration for GDC 2021 ends tonight

May 26, 2021 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, Business/Marketing, GDC

Heads up! Today is the final day of early registration for the 2021 Game Developers Conference. That means you’ve got until 11:59PM PST tonight to get the best price on your pass for this year’s all-digital show.

This is your last chance to get the best price on one of the most affordable Game Developers Conferences to date.

If you’re looking to catch talks from the makers of games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ghost of Tsushima, Genshin Impact, Outer Wilds, and so many more, you’re going to want to see them at the best price possible.

We also want to mind prospective attendees that we have several pass types to support indie game developers, developers focusing on expanding their career, and audio professionals in game development.  

Your pass will also get you into a number of great talks on the GDC Main Stage, the IGF & Game Developers Choice Awards, and other can’t-miss live events you can only experience at GDC 2021.

 Don’t miss out. Head over to the GDC 2021 registration page and get your pass before time runs out!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

