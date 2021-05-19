Get a job: Join Ringtail Games as a Technical Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Stockholm, Sweden

We are on the lookout for a talented Technical Artist to join our team and help us reach a new level in visual quality by combining graphics and performance. If that sounds like an interesting challenge to you, this is a great opportunity to work in a fun and creative environment with skilled coworkers, contribute to a captivating new product, and expose your work to a global audience.

As a Technical Artist you will be part of spearheading technical solutions and optimizations to find the balance between quality and efficiency. You will act as the glue between artists and programmers, and work closely with project leads.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Collaborate with artists, designers, and programmers to efficiently integrate assets into the engine

Maintain and improve the efficiency of workflows, content pipelines, and develop tools/frameworks for artists

Write and maintain performance shaders that support and achieve the desired visual vision

Analyze and improve art asset inefficiencies and optimize game performance by working with engineers and artists

Collaborate with our prototyping teams to help create and deliver mockups, wireframes, and prototypes

Proficiently communicate the status of tasks and progress to stakeholders

REQUIREMENTS

Advanced knowledge of building, implementing and improving art tools in Unity or similar engines

A solid understanding of the technical aspects of game art creation

Experience in creating high-quality game art efficiently

Knowledge of writing shaders for real-time rendering

Understanding of technical limitations of engines and target platforms

Ability to evaluate artist needs and identify issues, to understand and support them

Proven expertise of working with art teams and leads to deliver the game to the artistic vision

Well functional cross-disciplinary language

Excellent skills in multitasking, organizing, communication, and team collaboration

PERSONAL TRAITS

Open to feedback and enjoy working in a fast-paced, constantly iterating environment

Collaborative and consensus-driven approach

Ability to collaborate with other team members, managers and producers to understand the high-level requirements and meet that objective

GOOD TO HAVE

Advanced knowledge of programming languages such as Python/C#/HLSL/CG

Expert knowledge of content creation software, especially Maya, 3ds Max, Blender, Houdini, Zbrush, Substance, or Photoshop. An Artist-first mindset is a plus

Experience in developing for mobile hardware and understand limitations and performance profiling and optimization (CPU and/or GPU)

At least 4 years of hands-on experience as a technical artist

Solid knowledge of the latest technologies and current trends in art pipelines

Technical animation experience

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.