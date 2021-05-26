Crystal Dynamics announces new Austin-based Studio

Crystal Dynamics, the developers behind Tomb Raider and Marvel’s Avengers, has announced a new branch of the studio based out of Austin, Texas.

According to a post on Twitter, the new studio is headed by industry veteran Dallas Dickinson, and already includes a number of veteran Crystal Dynamics employees among its ranks.

Crystal Dynamics joins a number of high-profile companies making moves toward The Lone Star State, which has been seeing an influx of tech employees alongside broader population growth.

A mix of corporate tax incentives and relatively lower cost of living have encouraged many developers to make the move.

Companies setting up in Texas, including Crystal Dynamics, do face a number of notable long-term challenges operating in the state.

The Texas legislature has taken up several controversial bills in the last year, including an anti-transgender legislation that Gearbox weighed in on, and anti-abortion legislation that could impact the reproductive health of prospective employees.

That’s also not including the state’s half-handed response to a climate crisis-driven blizzard that shut down the state earlier this year.