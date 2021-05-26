Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 26, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 26, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 26, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Crystal Dynamics announces new Austin-based Studio

Crystal Dynamics announces new Austin-based Studio

May 26, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
May 26, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Crystal Dynamics, the developers behind Tomb Raider and Marvel’s Avengers, has announced a new branch of the studio based out of Austin, Texas.

According to a post on Twitter, the new studio is headed by industry veteran Dallas Dickinson, and already includes a number of veteran Crystal Dynamics employees among its ranks.

Crystal Dynamics joins a number of high-profile companies making moves toward The Lone Star State, which has been seeing an influx of tech employees alongside broader population growth.

A mix of corporate tax incentives and relatively lower cost of living have encouraged many developers to make the move.

Companies setting up in Texas, including Crystal Dynamics, do face a number of notable long-term challenges operating in the state.

The Texas legislature has taken up several controversial bills in the last year, including an anti-transgender legislation that Gearbox weighed in on, and anti-abortion legislation that could impact the reproductive health of prospective employees.

That’s also not including the state’s half-handed response to a climate crisis-driven blizzard that shut down the state earlier this year.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.26.21]
Game Designer - Elvenar - Event Design &amp; Live Ops
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[05.26.21]
Art Outsource Producer
Ringtail Interactive
Ringtail Interactive — Stockholm, Sweden
[05.26.21]
Technical Artist
Gameloft Australia Pty Ltd
Gameloft Australia Pty Ltd — Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
[05.25.21]
Lead Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image