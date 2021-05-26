Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 26, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 26, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 26, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

PS4 still expected top be primary revenue driver for PS Store in 2021

PS4 still expected top be primary revenue driver for PS Store in 2021

May 26, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
May 26, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

It’s Sony Interactive Entertainment’s investor relations day, which means we get the chance to peek into how Sony’s doing financially in the months after the PlayStation 5’s launch.

Sony’s found itself in a strange spot as the next generation kicks off, and its investor presentation from CEO Jim Ryan reflected that. On the one hand, the PS5 has sold incredibly well, with 7.8 million units sold in the 2020 fiscal year, and about $243 million (2,656 billion Yen) in revenue during the same time period.

On the other hand, PS5 production hasn’t kept up with demand, meaning that the PlayStation 4 will still be a primary driver of revenue for the PlayStation store in 2021.

A slide from Sony’s presentation showed that the company expects the PS4 store to account to 70 percent of store revenue, with releases like Horizon Forbidden West, Far Cry 6, and Resident Evil Village.

Sony’s presentation also contained two other interesting numerical nuggets. First, Sony is continuing to invest “beyond consoles” by bringing games like Uncharted 4 to PC.

And secondly, Sony says more women than ever are part of the PlayStation playerbase. 18 percent of PlayStation 1 owners were women, but the PS4/PS5 userbase is 41 percent female.  

Sony counts both of these data points as part of the strong growth potential for its 2021 and 2022 fiscal years.

For more info from Sony’s investor relations day, you can see Jim Ryan’s full presentation here.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.26.21]
Game Designer - Elvenar - Event Design &amp; Live Ops
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[05.26.21]
Art Outsource Producer
Ringtail Interactive
Ringtail Interactive — Stockholm, Sweden
[05.26.21]
Technical Artist
Gameloft Australia Pty Ltd
Gameloft Australia Pty Ltd — Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
[05.25.21]
Lead Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image