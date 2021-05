Newsbrief: Resident Evil Village has shipped and sold over 4 million copies globally in under three weeks, according to the latest figures from developer Capcom.

That total includes digital sales of the game, which launched on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on May 7, 2021.

The title has already topped 3 million shipments within its first week on sale, with that news coming a day after Capcom reported record profits for the fourth year in a row due to the success of franchises like Monster Hunter and Resident Evil.