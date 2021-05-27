Swedish game company Zordix acquires UK publisher Merge Games

UK publisher and developer Merge Games has been acquired by Swedish game company Zordix for an undisclosed fee.

Based in Manchester, Merge has published and distributed notable titles including Cloudpunk, Streets of Rage 4, and Darkest Dungeon.

After starting out as a publisher, Merge acquired the rights to a number of properties including survival title Smalland, which is currently being developed in-house and is targeting an early access launch on PC later this year.

Zordix, meanwhile, is a multinational developer, publisher, and distributor behind that has worked on titles including Snow Moto Racing Freedom, Overpass, and The Lightbringer.

The Swedish company said the deal will strengthen its publishing capacity while granting Merge more growth opportunities.