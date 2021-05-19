Go behind the fully diegetic UI of Hardspace: Shipbreaker at GDC 2021

If the phrase “Cutter, you’ve got 5 minutes left in your shift” makes your pulse quicken, then you’re intimately familiar with the beautiful in-universe user interface of Hardspace: Shipbreaker.

And we’ve got good news for all the Cutters out there—in one of many talks about the game at the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (running July 19th-23rd), Blackbird Interactive’s Vidi Shah will be presenting a session dedicated to breaking down the game’s excellent UI.

In “Cutting Apart The Diegetic Interface of Hardspace: Shipbreaker” Shah will be showcasing various UI design styles and the process of creating an amalgamation of approaches best suited for Hardspace: Shipbreaker's interfaces in order to maintain immersion while addressing usability and accessibility needs.

