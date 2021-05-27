Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 27, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 27, 2021
arrowPress Releases
May 27, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

EA generated $1.6 billion in revenue last year from just Ultimate Team modes

EA generated $1.6 billion in revenue last year from just Ultimate Team modes

May 27, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
May 27, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Electronic Arts generated $5.63 billion in net revenue for the whole of its 2021 financial year, $1.62 billion of which came solely from the often controversial Ultimate Team modes in its sports games like FIFA 21.

Those specific figures for Ultimate Team popped up in a recent filing from EA (via Eurogamer), where the company noted that the FIFA franchise, and specifically Ultimate Team, are "material to our business and will continue to be so."

Over the years, EA has pledged to double down on live services due to the financial gains of modes like Ultimate Team, and it doesn't seem keen to abandon that plan any time soon. According to the filing, live services represent 71 percent of 2021's net revenue.

Ultimate Team alone was responsible for 29 percent of EA's revenue during the financial year ended March 31, 2021, but the same elements that make Ultimate Team a financial success have made it a controversial feature. The mode is often central in conversations about predatory loot box mechanics, and has been mentioned in discussions about government regulation for years at this point.

FIFA Ultimate Team allows players to build their own custom FIFA teams and compete against other players, but new team members of various rarity and ability are unlocked through blind box-style packs, earned through gameplay or bought with premium currency. Those random chance loot box mechanics have landed EA leadership in front of committees weighing the loot box legislation in the past, but the company always maintains that its use of the mechanic is "ethical, fun, and enjoyable."

Related Jobs

Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[05.27.21]
Mid-Senior Gameplay Programmer
Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[05.27.21]
Expert Gameplay Engineer
Grove Street Games
Grove Street Games — Gainesville, Florida, United States
[05.27.21]
Systems Engineer
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[05.26.21]
Senior Gameplay Engineer - Treyarch


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image