Charlie Guillemot and Rémi Pellerin step down from Ubisoft's Owlient studio

May 27, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Owlient co-studio managers Charlie Guillemot and Rémi Pellerin have both announced their departures from the studio and its parent company Ubisoft.

Axios reports the duo have both resigned in order to "pursue new opportunities". Both Guillemot, notably the son of Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, and Pellerin signed on as Owlient's co-studio managers in 2014, years after the mobile studio was acquired by Ubisoft in 2011.

Prior to leading Owlient, Pellerin worked as a business analyst outside of the game industry (after briefly interning at Ubisoft years before) while Guillemot joined Owlient just after completing a Master's degree in computer science. Aside from an internal message pointing toward "new opportunities," neither has said what their next venture will be.

Owlient itself is known for mobile games like the horse-raising game Howrse and, more recently, Tom Clancy's Elite Squad.

For the latter, that notoriety includes last year's controversial use of Black Lives Matter imagery to depict a terrorist organization within the game. In the case of that controversy, the imagery was removed and Guillemot issued an internal statement promising a more rigorous content review process moving forward.

