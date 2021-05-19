Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Infinity Ward as an Expert Gameplay Engineer

Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Expert Gameplay Engineer, Infinity Ward

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Infinity Ward is looking for a talented engineer with a passion for gameplay and a critical eye for game design. As an Expert Gameplay Engineer you'll be working with our design and content teams to push our gameplay systems to new heights of AAA fun and visual fidelity.

The ideal candidate will have a track record of successfully shipping AAA games, experience working in large, complex legacy codebases and strong technical leadership abilities, and most importantly you will have a genuine passion for games and drive for delivering industry leading gameplay features that will be enjoyed by millions of players with one of the largest and most passionate gaming communities in the world.

Priorities can often change in a fast-paced environment like ours, so this role includes, but is not limited to, the following responsibilities:   

  • Work directly with designers to create and iterate upon best-in industry gameplay features
  • Implement, debug and optimize major systems in C/C++ and other languages in the context of a large cross platform codebase
  • Deploy, optimize and test gameplay software on PC and console platforms
  • Contribute to game architecture, technical designs and postmortems
  • Collaborate with other internal departments (art, design, audio, QA, etc.)
  • Document software and features for internal and external teams
  • Participate in the code review process
  • Field generalist high priority gameplay tickets
  • Facilitate stakeholders with unblocking workflow issues

Player Profile

Minimum Requirements:

  • Experience shipping AAA games
  • Strong understanding of 3D math concepts related to game programming
  • Strong understanding of C++
  • The ability to work in a large and complicated code base
  • Strong debugging skills
  • Strong understanding of computer science fundamentals
  • Passionate work ethic and high personal standards of quality
  • Strong design sensibilities and outstanding communication skills
  • 6+ years of experience in game programming

Extra Points:

  • AAA play-control logic, especially on an FPS title
  • Modern animation techniques
  • Physics simulation
  • Networked game logic
  • AI

Covid-19 Hiring Update: We’ve transitioned to a work-from-home model and we’re continuing to interview and hire during this time. This role is expected to begin as a remote position but may not be permanently so. We understand each person’s circumstances may be unique and will work with you to explore possible interim options.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

