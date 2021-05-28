Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Former People Can Fly developers quietly launch new studio Gruby Entertainment

Former People Can Fly developers quietly launch new studio Gruby Entertainment

May 28, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
May 28, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
A group of former People Can Fly developers have joined forces to form new studio Gruby Entertainment

Based in Poland, the nascent developer is working on a new first-person shooter that's set to be published by Super.com, which will provide consultation and mentorship during production. 

Gruby was quietly established back in 2020 as a fully remote studio, and according to its website is keen to deliver "high-calorie" gameplay experiences that encourage "crucial and meaningful strategy and decision making."

The founding team worked on a number of titles during their time at People Can Fly, including the recently released action-RPG slash third-person shooter, Outriders. The studio currently has 15 employees on its books. 

"Super.com’s offer of cooperation has created a great growth environment for our studio," said Kamil Misiowiec, co-founder of Gruby Entertainment and former People Can Fly gameplay programmer. "We are thrilled to expand our team and knowledge base, and show the world a fresh approach to action games."

