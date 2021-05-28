Monster Hunter Rise has shipped 7 million copies in two months

Monster Hunter Rise has shipped over 7 million copies since launching on the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.

Developer Capcom announced the milestone on the official Monster Hunter Twitter account, having previously revealed the title had shipped over 4 million copies in under a week.

The Monster Hunter franchise has been a key growth driver for Capcom, which recently reported record profits for the fourth year in a row.

The Japanese company has also been lauding the success of the Resident Evil franchise, with the latest entry in the series, Resident Evil Village, having shipped and sold over 4 million units within three weeks.