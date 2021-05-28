CD Projekt has appointed a new Cyberpunk 2077 game director

CD Projekt has named Gabriel Amatangelo as the new game director for Cyberpunk 2077.

The news comes after Cyberpunk's former game director Adam Badowski stepped down to focus on other leadership duties at the Polish company.

As reported by Reuters, Amatangelo joined CD Projekt in January 2020 as a creative director, and will now lead development on the title's upcoming expansion.

Cyperpunk was one of the most anticipated titles of 2020, but endured a rocky launch to due a number of bugs that severely affected performance on last-gen consoles -- eventually resulting in Sony pulling it from sale on the PlayStation Store and a number of US investors filing lawsuits against CD Projekt.

CD Projekt itself acknowledged the issues and started a refund scheme for those dissatisfied with the game. According to a recent earnings report around 30,000 refunds have been issued to-date, although that doesn't account for refunds issued by other retailers.

Despite those hurdles, Cyberpunk still sold over 13.7 million copies before the end of 2020, with that figure presumably including the 8 million pre-orders touted by CD Projekt in December last year. Those sales helped CD Projekt record over $303 million in profit by the end of the fiscal year.