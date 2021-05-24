Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

At GDC 2021 you can learn from the incredible art direction of IKEA

May 28, 2021 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Art, GDC

What do game developers have to learn from the folks at IKEA? Well how about a look inside the 3D processes they use to build their 3D room sets?

At this year’s all-digital Game Developers Conference (running from July 19th-July 23rd), Sam MacDermot, Tanja Gannon, Fredrik Karlsson and Fredrik Biel will be presenting a talk titled “Art Direction Summit: IKEA: Art Directing the Real World.”

In this talk, the group of speakers will be showcasing the end-to-end journey of one of our 3D room sets from conception to final image---a process that deeply overlaps with how video game developers use the same 3D production tools.

It’s a useful chance to see how IKEA’S processes can help folks in the game development world---and it’s a talk you’ll get to see when you register for GDC 2021.

