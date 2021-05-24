Get a job: Join Sucker Punch Productions as a Senior Games Writer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Bellevue, Washington

Sucker Punch is looking for a Senior Writer to join our writing team and help us craft engaging narrative content for our next project.



Our ideal candidate has success telling impactful, character-driven stories in an open-world game. They will have the skills to craft emotional stories, memorable characters, and strong dialogue while collaborating with the writing team and other designers to advance our storytelling at Sucker Punch.



Responsibilities

Work with the writing team, project leads, and other designers to craft the game's story in alignment with creative direction and narrative pillars. This will involve writing pitches, design documentation, dialogue scripts, world building, and more.

Own key areas of a project's narrative through all stages of development.

Champion narrative direction to the team and advocate for excellent storytelling across the game.

Support VO recording sessions and the casting process.

Contribute to all areas of the narrative including documentation, secondary game content, and dialogue barks.

Requirements

Minimum of 5 years in a professional writing role with multiple shipped games or published works.

Shipped at least 1 AAA title in a senior writing role.

Strong skills collaborating with a team, brainstorming creative solutions, and generating constructive feedback on narrative and design content.

Experience writing on a AAA game through all stages of development.

Excellent organizational skills. Able to produce quality writing on schedule with minimal supervision.

Deep understanding of open-world narrative design and storytelling methods that support player freedom and agency.

Strong skills at self-critique and generating constructive feedback on others' work.

Ability to quickly revise work based on feedback.

Pluses

7+ years' experience as a game writer.

Shipped AAA open-world games.

Experience working with actors and supporting VO recording sessions.



If this describes you, please submit your resume and portfolio of writing samples.

