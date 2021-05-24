Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

At GDC 2021, you can dive into the moody art of Sea of Solitude

June 1, 2021 | By Staff
June 1, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, GDC

Sea of Solitude won critical acclaim for its incredibly resonant storytelling backed by a particularly gorgeous art style.

And at the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (running July 19th – 23rd), you can dive into the creation of that art style in an upcoming talk from creative director Cornelia Geppert.

In “Paint It Black: The Art of Sea of Solitude, Geppert  will lay open how - despite a small team size - Jo-Mei translated a 2D art style into a 3D environment and, how the team built special tools to help the team create this unique look in the Unity engine.

Whether you’re a game artist or just work with them, you’ll want to check out Geppert’s talk at GDC 2021. Be sure to register today!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

