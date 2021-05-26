Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Here’s a bunch of useful talks for programmers at GDC 2021

June 2, 2021 | By Staff
Great games don’t happen without great programmers—but how do good programmers make that jump up the ladder?

Well if you’re a programmer trying to solve that question, you might want to check out the many, many great talks at the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference. In all these different talks, programmers can dive into specific solutions for common problems and learn how to better collaborate with their teammates to solve them.

Here’s a few can’t-miss sessions you should sign up for:

Blowing from the West: Simulating Wind in Ghost of Tsushima – See how Sucker Punch made the wind blow in Ghost of Tsushima.

Online Game Technology Summit: Data Driven Competitive Matchmaking Over Multiple Continents – Learn how to build better matchmaking systems using data from one of Warcraft 3’s top competitive players.

Tools Summit: How Ubisoft Builds Tools that Are More "Intuitive" – Veteran GDC speaker David Lightbown will explain how Ubisoft builds better tools for game developers.

War Stories from Azeroth – Dive into some of the great programming sagas from the history of World of Warcraft’s development.

Tools Summit: Free Up the Cognitive Load: UX in Animation Workflow – 343 Industries’ Irene Zhu will explain how you can improve your tools to adapt to work-from-home conditions.

There’s so many more programming talks to see at GDC 2021. Register today and start building your schedule for this year’s online show!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

