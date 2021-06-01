Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 4, 2021
Take a look back at the making of Star Wars Galaxies at GDC 2021

June 4, 2021 | By Staff
There was a time when a trip to a galaxy far far away didn’t mean a Disneyland pass---it meant logging on to Sony Online Entertainment’s Star Wars Galaxies. The 2003 MMORPG broke ground on what it meant to build a meaningful online environment and reshaped how many players saw the Star Wars universe.

At the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (running July 19th-23rd), developers Raph Koster and Richard Vogel, who helmed the development and operation of Star Wars Galaxies in its heyday, will be presenting a Classic Game Postmortem on the game’s development.

They’ll talk about the ways in which the game reached for the stars, from the nitty-gritty of its player-driven economy design, to the dancing Wookiees -- and also the wars it left behind.

Whether you’re a Jedi-in-training or a ne’er-do-well space archaeologist looking to plunder the lessons of the past, you won’t want to miss Koster and Vogel’s look back at one of the most momentous entries in MMORPG history.

Register for GDC 2021 today and don’t miss out on this incredible session!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

