Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 1, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 1, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 1, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Join ZBrush maker Pixologic as a 3D Graphics Programmer

Get a job: Join ZBrush maker Pixologic as a 3D Graphics Programmer

June 1, 2021 | By Staff
June 1, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

3D Graphics Programmer, Pixologic

Location: Los Angeles, California

ZBrush is the leading and award-winning digital sculpting software used in film/visual effects and video game companies.

To maintain this leadership, we are looking for creative and like-minded programmers to join our team.

If you are an excellent 3D graphics programmer and you enjoy creating art, then we are looking for you!

Requirements:

  • Strong in C and C++ programming languages.
  • Experience in using existing 3D graphic applications.
  • Highly motivated and passionate about graphics related programming.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[06.01.21]
3D Software Developer (Maya plugin)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.01.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[06.01.21]
Team Lead (Partner Services)
Pixologic, makers of ZBrush
Pixologic, makers of ZBrush — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.01.21]
3D Graphics Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image