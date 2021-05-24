Get a job: Join ZBrush maker Pixologic as a 3D Graphics Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Los Angeles, California

ZBrush is the leading and award-winning digital sculpting software used in film/visual effects and video game companies.

To maintain this leadership, we are looking for creative and like-minded programmers to join our team.

If you are an excellent 3D graphics programmer and you enjoy creating art, then we are looking for you!

Requirements:

Strong in C and C++ programming languages.

Experience in using existing 3D graphic applications.

Highly motivated and passionate about graphics related programming.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.