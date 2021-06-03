Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Chat live with GDC speakers after their sessions wrap up at GDC 2021

June 7, 2021 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Indie, GDC

It’s one of the GDC experiences that helps make the in-person show so exciting. That moment when after a talk, you and other audience members gather outside in Moscone Center and chat about the session you just watched.

And it’s even better when the speaker joins you, to help get you answers for the burning questions you have after their talk.

We’ve missed these moments so much, we finally cracked how we can do them in an online event. At the 2021 Game Developers Conference, we’re bringing back the wrapup rooms—but now as Live Q&A sessions.

Live Q&A Sessions offer an opportunity for attendees to ask questions directly to speakers following the initial broadcast of their lecture or panel. These live Q&A’s will be hosted in Zoom and are separate from the Q&A via text-chat during the broadcast of a session.

We’ve already locked down a number of great speakers for these chats, and can’t wait to share the full list of them later in June.

Here's a few of the speakers who've already agreed to take your questions:

  • EA Director of Accessibliity Karen Stevens
  • Disco Elysium writer Justin Keenan
  • Composer Simon Girard
  • Composer Winifred Phillips

Be sure to keep an eye on the full GDC schedule for a new batch of sessions specifically dedicated to these live Q&As!

Make sure your copy of Zoom is up to date and get ready for GDC 2021 by registering today for July’s show!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

