Come on down for the Tools Summit Live Game Show at GDC 2021!

June 9, 2021 | By Staff
A year of online events has meant experimentation, iteration, and improvisation in order to bring you the best online conferences for the game development community.

But we have to admit, there’s one format we haven’t considered yet: the classic game show.

It really should have inspired us sooner--who hasn’t hopped on Zoom or Teams in the last month and thought about the Hollywood Squares? (Not many of you? Okay, fine.)

But the organizers of the Tools Summit at the 2021 Game Developers Conference are way ahead of us. At this year’s show they’ll be hosting a full trivia game show---and you can be a contestant!

Yes! You, the humble tools developer, from the comfort of your home, can win a prize package of GDC merchandise just by showing off your incredible tool development knowledge.

Go toe-to-toe with your other toolmakers in three rounds of trivia after being sorted into randomized teams!  

Your hosts will be both members of the Tools Summit Advisory board and leaders from the Toolsmiths Community.

Even though we can’t gather in person this year, members of the game tools development community shouldn’t miss this chance to come together, celebrate, and have a good time.

Register for GDC 2021 today and get ready for this brand-new game show format!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

