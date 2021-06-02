Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 2, 2021
June 2, 2021
June 2, 2021
BlitWorks devs join Larian Studios at new Barcelona office

June 2, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
The game development staff from prolific port studio BlitWorks have now joined up with Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios to staff its freshly founded game development studio in Barcelona.

That makes Larian's new Barcelona office its seventh studio to date, including one in the UK that opened its doors earlier this year.

Interestingly, the new off-shoot sees the now-former BlitWorks devs behind the Nintendo Switch version of Larian's Divinity: Original Sin 2 port signing on with Larian. However, according to Rock Paper Shotgun, BlitWorks isn't going anywhere despite its development teams moving over to Larian. Instead, BlitWorks will focus purely on publishing moving forward.

"BlitWorks’ story with Larian goes way back. After porting most of the best indie games to console, we were challenged to port Divinity: Original Sin 2 to Nintendo Switch and without knowing, that was the start of a long-lasting relationship," explains BlitWorks co-founder Tony Cabello. "No need to say fitting DOS2 on Nintendo Switch was one of the most difficult projects we've ever done, but working with Larian was simple and straightforward, we felt at home."

