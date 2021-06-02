Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 2, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 2, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 2, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Riot Games plans to join in on the mobile FPS boom with a mobile version of Valorant

Riot Games plans to join in on the mobile FPS boom with a mobile version of Valorant

June 2, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
June 2, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Riot Games is bringing its free-to-play competitive FPS Vaolrant to mobile and joining a growing list major developers taking their shooters from consoles and PC over to iOS and Android.

Riot hasn't yet said much about the mobile version of Valorant beyond the fact that it's in development, but it's understandable why Riot would be interested in joining the likes of Call of Duty: Mobile in the mobile shooter space given Activision Blizzard's recent success with that particular game.

The studio announced the coming launch today on the one-year anniversary of Valorant's debut on PC and paired it with news that Valorant now sits at 14 million monthly active players.

After years as a solo game and solo platform game developer, Riot has only recently started to publicly expand its horizons. The company announced a handful of new projects and partnerships over the last year or two, including League of Legends Wild Rift, a version of its flagship game League of Legends created from the ground up for mobile devices.

Related Jobs

Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.01.21]
IT Manager
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[06.01.21]
Team Lead (Partner Services)
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[06.01.21]
Technical Project Manager
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[05.31.21]
Senior Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image