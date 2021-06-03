Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 3, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 3, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 3, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Astro's Playroom dev Team Asobi is the newest internal PlayStation Studio

Astro's Playroom dev Team Asobi is the newest internal PlayStation Studio

June 3, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
June 3, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Sony has officially inducted Astro's Playroom developer Team Asobi into its family of internal PlayStation Studios. 

The Tokyo-based studio previously worked on PlayStation 5 pack-in game Astro's Playroom, which was designed to showcase the capabilities of the DualSense controller, and PSVR title Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

The news comes after Sony decided to re-center its SIE Japan Studio around Team Asobi, resulting in a number of veteran developers leaving the Gravity Rush, The Last Guardian, and Knack developer. SIE Japan Studio also worked with Team Asobi on both Astro titles. 

Team Asobi studio director and creative director Nicolas Doucet said the refreshed studio will be looking to expand while creating "fun, colorful games for all ages." 

"At the heart, our philosophy revolves around that quintessential joy in play, be it through pixel-precise character controls, exploiting a cool new controller in surprising ways or packing humorous animations in every nook and cranny, this is the stuff that excites us," said Doucet in a blog post.

"Technology has also been a defining factor for Team Asobi. Many Asobis have a real love affair with tech but we also realize that technology in itself is only the starting point. It then needs to be turned into something magical and awe-inspiring to be really meaningful."

Related Jobs

Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[06.03.21]
Expert Gameplay Engineer
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.02.21]
Senior Gameplay Engineer - Treyarch
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.02.21]
Senior Test Automation Engineer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.02.21]
Design Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image