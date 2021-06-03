Astro's Playroom developer Team Asobi is the newest internal PlayStation Studio

Sony has officially inducted Astro's Playroom developer Team Asobi into its family of internal PlayStation Studios.

The Tokyo-based studio previously worked on PlayStation 5 pack-in game Astro's Playroom, which was designed to showcase the capabilities of the DualSense controller, and PSVR title Astro Bot: Rescue Mission.

The news comes after Sony decided to re-center its SIE Japan Studio around Team Asobi, resulting in a number of veteran developers leaving the Gravity Rush, The Last Guardian, and Knack developer. SIE Japan Studio also worked with Team Asobi on both Astro titles.

Team Asobi studio director and creative director Nicolas Doucet said the refreshed studio will be looking to expand while creating "fun, colorful games for all ages."

"At the heart, our philosophy revolves around that quintessential joy in play, be it through pixel-precise character controls, exploiting a cool new controller in surprising ways or packing humorous animations in every nook and cranny, this is the stuff that excites us," said Doucet in a blog post.

"Technology has also been a defining factor for Team Asobi. Many Asobis have a real love affair with tech but we also realize that technology in itself is only the starting point. It then needs to be turned into something magical and awe-inspiring to be really meaningful."