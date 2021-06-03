Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 3, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 3, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 3, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Mobile esports platform Skillz buys marketing company Aarki for $150 million

Mobile esports platform Skillz buys marketing company Aarki for $150 million

June 3, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
June 3, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Mobile esports platform Skillz has acquired machine learning marketing company Aarki for $150 million in cash and shares.

Skillz uses patented technology to host casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players, and works with developers to enable social competition in their games. Aarki, meanwhile, operates a technology-driven marketing platform that uses machine learning to "help brands grow and re-engage their mobile users."

Skillz chief exec Andrew Paradise said the deal will let the company access Aarki's technology to "create an unrivaled value proposition" for game developers eager to connect with players. 

"Aarki's proven machine learning will pair with Skillz's robust first-party data to create an unrivaled value proposition for game developers," they commented in a press release. "The integrated ecosystem will unlock new points of connectivity between consumers, developers, and brands, pairing the right impression with the right user at the right time, all while delivering a superior user experience."

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions.

Related Jobs

Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.02.21]
Senior Gameplay Engineer - Treyarch
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[06.02.21]
Senior Test Automation Engineer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[06.02.21]
Design Manager
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.02.21]
Game Designer - Elvenar - Event Design &amp; Live Ops


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image