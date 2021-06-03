Mobile esports platform Skillz buys marketing company Aarki for $150 million

Mobile esports platform Skillz has acquired machine learning marketing company Aarki for $150 million in cash and shares.

Skillz uses patented technology to host casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players, and works with developers to enable social competition in their games. Aarki, meanwhile, operates a technology-driven marketing platform that uses machine learning to "help brands grow and re-engage their mobile users."

Skillz chief exec Andrew Paradise said the deal will let the company access Aarki's technology to "create an unrivaled value proposition" for game developers eager to connect with players.

"Aarki's proven machine learning will pair with Skillz's robust first-party data to create an unrivaled value proposition for game developers," they commented in a press release. "The integrated ecosystem will unlock new points of connectivity between consumers, developers, and brands, pairing the right impression with the right user at the right time, all while delivering a superior user experience."

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions.