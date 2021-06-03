Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 3, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 3, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 3, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Knockout City hits 5 million players during ten-day free trial

Knockout City hits 5 million players during ten-day free trial

June 3, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
June 3, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

Newsbrief: EA and Velan Studios' extreme dodge ball brawler Knockout City has attracted the attention of at least 5 million players during a free event spanning the first ten days of its launch, and ahead of the game's freshly announced shift to a free-to-start model.

Knockout City launched on May 21 as a premium, $19.99 game on PC and consoles, though curious players were able to play the game entirely for free during a 10 day long Block Party launch event that wrapped up on May 30.

However, shortly after that event wrapped EA announced that Knockout City would dip a toe into the free-to-play waters by allowing new players to play the game for free up until they hit Street Rank 25 in-game. In today's blog post, EA notes that part of the reason for the shift is that Knockout City has proven to be "a game that you really need to play to appreciate how fun it is."

Related Jobs

Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.01.21]
IT Manager
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[06.01.21]
Team Lead (Partner Services)
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[06.01.21]
Technical Project Manager
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[05.31.21]
Senior Producer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image