Knockout City hits 5 million players during ten-day free trial

Newsbrief: EA and Velan Studios' extreme dodge ball brawler Knockout City has attracted the attention of at least 5 million players during a free event spanning the first ten days of its launch, and ahead of the game's freshly announced shift to a free-to-start model.

Knockout City launched on May 21 as a premium, $19.99 game on PC and consoles, though curious players were able to play the game entirely for free during a 10 day long Block Party launch event that wrapped up on May 30.

However, shortly after that event wrapped EA announced that Knockout City would dip a toe into the free-to-play waters by allowing new players to play the game for free up until they hit Street Rank 25 in-game. In today's blog post, EA notes that part of the reason for the shift is that Knockout City has proven to be "a game that you really need to play to appreciate how fun it is."