Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 7, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 7, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 7, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

5 challenges for game producers and production directors in 2021 (Sponsored)

5 challenges for game producers and production directors in 2021 (Sponsored)

June 7, 2021 | By Favro
June 7, 2021 | By Favro
Comments
    1 comments
More: Production, Whitepaper

Presented by Favro

It’s clear that video games are the future of entertainment but this success, coupled with the rise of live-service games driving ever-increasing player demand for more and more content, has created an extremely challenging environment for Game Producers and Production Directors.

How can they possibly plan, organize, and manage huge multi-discipline teams with the expectations of never-ending releases, content drops, and live-ops events? Just as important, how can they meet these demands without constant crunch and team burnout?

Jon Leslie and Patric Palm have spent the last two decades helping game production professionals worldwide succeed, and want to use that expertise to developers navigate what they see as the top five challenges producers and production directors face. In this free guide, Leslie and Palm share how to manage multi-discipline teams running a live-service game with never-ending releases, content drops, and live-ops.

Learn about these studio challenges and their solutions:

  • Synchronizing development teams with other studio teams and departments like marketing and community management.
  • External development.
  • Fast growing team recruitment and onboarding.
  • Transparency between publishing, studio leadership, development teams, and players.
  • Too many tools!
As a bonus, Favro will send vouchers for the online certification courses "Favro Agile Fundamentals" and "Favro Agile Advanced" (value $550)
 

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.01.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[06.01.21]
Team Lead (Partner Services)
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[06.01.21]
Technical Project Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.31.21]
Senior Project Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image