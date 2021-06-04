Tencent opens new L.A. office to consolidate workforce and enable further expansion

Chinese tech and game company Tencent has opened a new office in Los Angeles that could house up to 300 employees.

Tencent is the owner of League of Legends maker Riot Games and Clash of Clans developer Supercell. It also develops and distributes a number of popular titles in Asian markets including Honor of Kings and Call of Duty Mobile.

As reported by the L.A. Times, the new office will be a 53,000 square foot base in Playa Vista that's designed to house the company's entire L.A. workforce while also facilitating further expansion.

"Los Angeles is a powerhouse for creativity and innovation, and we are proud to deepen our roots in the community with our long-standing partners in the video game and entertainment industries," said Brent Irvin, Tencent's general counsel and president of Tencent America.

"We see tremendous opportunities to continue to grow our development capabilities and product offerings and to create high-value jobs in Los Angeles."

The news comes shortly after Tencent acquired a 3.8 percent stake in Control developer Remedy. It also recently signed a partnership with Xbox through its Timi Studios subsidiary to create new game content.