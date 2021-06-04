Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 4, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 4, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 4, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Activision seemingly sets up new in-house studio for triple-A mobile games

Activision seemingly sets up new in-house studio for triple-A mobile games

June 4, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
June 4, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Call of Duty Mobile developer Activision continues to bet big on mobile. The company has seemingly set up a new internal studio to focus solely on the growing platform, and specifically create "the best AAA mobile games in the world."

It's likely this new studio is making true on Activision Blizzard COO Daniel Alegre's May promise to eventually bring all of its major franchises to mobile after finding particular success with Call of Duty Mobile.

However, we say seemingly here because Activision has yet to officially announce the new studio. Instead, mention of the new creation, Activision Mobile, popped up in a handful of job postings on Activision's website.

"Welcome to Activision Mobile. We’re a new in-house studio, dedicated to developing the best AAA mobile games in the world," reads one of the listings. "Our first project is a new AAA mobile title in the Call of Duty franchise and we’re looking for great talent from mobile, console and PC backgrounds passionate about their work, who share our belief in what AAA experiences on mobile can and should be."

Activision increasing its focus on mobile doesn't come as a surprise. Many major players like Activision Blizzard and EA have doubled down on the platform in the last few years through acquisitions and hiring sprees, and Activision itself has already found success with Call of Duty Mobile through its over $1 billion in player spending and 500 million-plus installs.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.02.21]
Game Designer - Elvenar - Event Design &amp; Live Ops
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.01.21]
Team Lead Community Management
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.01.21]
IT Manager
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[06.01.21]
Technical Project Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image