Activision seemingly sets up new in-house studio for triple-A mobile games

Call of Duty Mobile developer Activision continues to bet big on mobile. The company has seemingly set up a new internal studio to focus solely on the growing platform, and specifically create "the best AAA mobile games in the world."

It's likely this new studio is making true on Activision Blizzard COO Daniel Alegre's May promise to eventually bring all of its major franchises to mobile after finding particular success with Call of Duty Mobile.

However, we say seemingly here because Activision has yet to officially announce the new studio. Instead, mention of the new creation, Activision Mobile, popped up in a handful of job postings on Activision's website.

"Welcome to Activision Mobile. We’re a new in-house studio, dedicated to developing the best AAA mobile games in the world," reads one of the listings. "Our first project is a new AAA mobile title in the Call of Duty franchise and we’re looking for great talent from mobile, console and PC backgrounds passionate about their work, who share our belief in what AAA experiences on mobile can and should be."

Activision increasing its focus on mobile doesn't come as a surprise. Many major players like Activision Blizzard and EA have doubled down on the platform in the last few years through acquisitions and hiring sprees, and Activision itself has already found success with Call of Duty Mobile through its over $1 billion in player spending and 500 million-plus installs.