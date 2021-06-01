Get a job: Join Rare and Xbox Game Studios as a Rendering Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Twycross, United Kingdom

Rare is a one-of-a-kind game studio where we create the kind of games the world doesn't have, games that are uniquely Rare! Working here offers opportunities unlike anywhere else. You'll be providing players with unforgettable shared experiences in games loved by millions worldwide. Our pirate adventure Sea of Thieves, launched in 2018, is still going strong – and alongside that we're busy creating our next magical world, Everwild, announced in 2019 to a global audience.

We strive to make Rare an amazing place to work, embracing a culture of respect and building a supportive environment for our developers. Our custom-built Twycross studio is situated in the beautiful English countryside, surrounded by woodland and wildlife, with plenty of room for us to grow. Studio benefits are catered to making life easier for staff, including flexible working, a bonus scheme, an industry-leading pension package, private healthcare, mental health initiatives and free events for employees and their families.

By joining Rare, you'll be joining one of the finest studios in the industry with support from the wider Xbox Game Studios network. We're always on the lookout for exceptional people who can bring their expertise and unique thinking to help make our team even stronger!

ROLE PURPOSE

Rare games are recognised globally for their unique graphics style, from iconic characters to beautiful environments and effects. As a Rendering Engineer, you'll have the chance to implement state-of-the-art techniques that can be used in all our titles and make Rare games what they are!

You'll be working as part of the Rendering team, liaising closely with the Art and Design teams to help them achieve the artistic vision for our games. Your focus will be optimising rendering performance for different specs of hardware. With your drive and determination, we can achieve the best possible visual fidelity on all our target platforms at a high framerate.

Graphics are vital to all of Rare's games, and as a Rendering Engineer, you'll have the chance to drive the quality of visuals in our future titles that delight and excite our players.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Develop new rendering tech that meets the requirements of titles in development.

• Profile and optimise rendering code, both on the CPU and GPU.

• Maintain existing rendering systems and extend their functionality when required.

• Support the Art teams and work with them to achieve their visual target.

• Push the boundaries of what's been achieved in graphics before, to create ever more impressive rendered game worlds.

REQUIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

• Proven experience of developing real-time graphics.

• Recent professional experience developing in C++.

• Experience with DirectX 11, 12 and HLSL is desirable.

• Familiarity with Unreal Engine is desirable.

• Formal qualifications in Computer Science are desirable.

Flexible/hybrid working within the UK will be considered for the right candidate.

For more on Rare's culture and achievements, see our About section.

Rare is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, colour, family or medical care leave, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, national origin, physical or mental disability, political affiliation, protected veteran status, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, regulations and ordinances. We also consider qualified applicants regardless of criminal histories, consistent with legal requirements.

If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation due to a disability during the application or the recruiting process, please discuss this with your recruiter. Benefits/perks may vary depending on the nature of your employment with Microsoft and the country where you work.

