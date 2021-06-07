Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 7, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 7, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 7, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Facebook Gaming acquires Crayta developer Unit 2 Games

Facebook Gaming acquires Crayta developer Unit 2 Games

June 7, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
June 7, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Facebook Gaming has acquired Unit 2 Games, the UK developer behind collaborative game development and publishing platform Crayta, for an undisclosed fee.  

Crayta is a Roblox-esque platform that allows users to create and publish games without the need for coding or other specialized skills. According to Unit 2 Games chief exec Richard Smithies, Crayta was designed to help "democratize game creation and consumption for the mass market."

The platform had initially launched exclusively on Stadia in 2020, but Crayta's toolset will now be integrated into Facebook Gaming's cloud platform to instantly deliver new experiences on Facebook. 

Facebook Gaming VP Vivek Sharma explained the company purchased Unit 2 Games and Crayta so it can "expand the notion of a Facebook creator to include people who collaboratively build, publish, and share games." 

"We can now make content creation easier than ever by bringing our team together with Unit 2 Games’ team and technology. In the future, people on Facebook will create experiences in a matter of minutes without the need to code, while more advanced creators can make content limited only by their imagination," continued Sharma. 

"We’ve always maintained that our role in the industry is to help build gaming communities and support the many ways people come together around games. Our next phase of growth will come from bringing the activities of playing, watching and connecting closer together."

In a separate press release, Unit 2 Games chief exec Richard Smithies said the development team will remain unchanged post-acquisition.

"For you, our players and creators, this change will only serve to make your experience in Crayta better and better over the coming years," said Smithies, before adding that the company couldn't pass up the chance to grow the platform with the help of Facebook.

"Our creators will begin to see more players in their games and more opportunities to learn from and collaborate with others, while our players will have even more games to play and enjoy, and more people to play with."

Related Jobs

SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
[06.07.21]
Senior Houdini Technical Artist (Games) - Updated
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[06.07.21]
Senior Game Designer for a new F2P Mobile Game - Feature Design &amp; Live Ops
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[06.04.21]
Programmer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[06.04.21]
Senior Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image