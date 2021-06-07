Indie developers have curated a new Itch bundle in aid of Palestine

Digital storefront Itch is hosting a new bundle to help raise money for Palestinians in need.

The Indie bundle for Palestinian Aid has raised almost $400,000 at the time of writing and features 1019 titles from over 700 creators, including Liyla and the Shadows of War -- an award-winning game about a family's attempt to survive the invasion of Gaza that was developed by Palestinian game developer Rasheed Abueideh.

The devs behind the bundle are hoping to raise at least $500,000, and explained that all proceeds will be donated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which provides food assistance alongside mental and emergency health protection for those in the region.

"Indie games are unique in that they can tell stories not seen in triple-A or other games. We pour our life experiences into our games and share a piece of ourselves with the world," said bundle curator Alanna Linayre, founder of Toadhouse Games. "Palestinian game developers are no different in this aspect, but have the added challenges of limited access to basic services, like clean water, electricity, medical care, and food security."

The bundle will be available until Friday, June 11, and also includes hundreds of additional assets, and soundtracks donated by developers.