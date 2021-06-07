Black Desert Online dev Pearl Abyss opens new offices in L.A. and Amsterdam

Black Desert Online developer Pearl Abyss has opened new offices in Los Angeles and Amsterdam called Pearl Abyss America and Pearl Abyss Europe, respectively.

The South Korean studio said both offices will help it cater to players in North America and Europe with dedicated live-ops, server infrastructure, community management, localization, customer support, and PR services.

Both new openings are also part of the company's plan to "significantly expand" its Western operations, and will help bring upcoming in-house projects like Crimson Desert, DokeV, and Plan 8 to new markets.

The news comes just under a year after Black Desert Online, a sandbox-oriented fantasy MMO for PC and consoles, eclipsed $2 billion in lifetime revenue. According to Pearl Abyss' own data, the title has also attracted over 40 million players since launching in 2014.