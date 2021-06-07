Obituary: Syberia creator and former Microids art director Benoit Sokal

Benoit Sokal, the Belgian comic artist and video game developer known for creating the Syberia graphic adventure series, has passed away.

French game company Microids, which has worked on each entry in the Syberia franchise and even hired Sokal as its art director for a time, shared the news in a blog post and explained the veteran creator had been battling a long-term illness.

The studio celebrated the life and work of Sokal and described him as a "true visionary [who] contributed to advancing the video game medium internationally during his 25-year career."

It also noted that Benoit was one of the first graphic novel artists to design, implement, and supervise the entire production of a video game, highlighting just how integral he was to the success of the Syberia series.

"Benoit left an indelible mark on Microids' history. He worked hard to share his vision with the world, starting in 1999 with his first title, Amerzone," wrote the studio. "His distinctive style made the various universes he built unforgettable for thousands of players worldwide.

"Benoit is also known and revered for creating the cult Syberia games. This was a series in which he brilliantly transposed his love for all things Eastern European, all encompassed in unique and singular adventures cherished and loved by a loyal army of fans."