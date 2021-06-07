Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

June 7, 2021
June 7, 2021
Space Colony: Idle dev Veloxia raises $3 million

Space Colony: Idle dev Veloxia raises $3 million

June 7, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
June 7, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Veloxia, the Turkish studio behind Space Colony: Idle, has raised $3 million to continue developing idle games in the mobile space.

According to VentureBeat, Veloxia wants to successfully launch idle games in multiple genres while utilizing clever monetization design to more easily manage different products at once.

The added funds from this most recent round will allow the studio to work towards that goal by strengthening its analytical prowess and grow its presence in the strategy and action genres

The funding comes via a venture round led by Collective Spark, and brings the studio's lifetime raised to just over $3.5 million since it was first founded in 2019.

