Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Design Manager

Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Design Manager

June 7, 2021 | By Staff
June 7, 2021 | By Staff
Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Design Manager, Insomniac Games

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is searching for a Design Manager, responsible for leading of a team of designers to execute on a single project or area of focus. Our Managers are responsible for the well-being of team members and performing high quality people management, while providing a critical component of the studio’s mission to create games that have a positive and lasting impact on people’s lives by helping foster an environment of craft excellence, collaboration, and positivity. 

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

  • Supervises direct reports on the Design team and participates in strategy and decision making as a member of the department's leadership group.
  • Meets regularly with team members to offer guidance, provide constructive feedback, conduct performance assessments, facilitate the team’s best work, and ensure adherence to best practices.
  • Evaluates team members’ goals and objectives and ensures that department goals are being met.
  • Manages the career growth and development of direct reports.
  • Facilitates team training via internal and external sources as well as providing mentoring on an individual basis.
  • Fosters a safe work environment by ensuring all complaints and concerns related to inappropriate or unprofessional conduct in the workplace are addressed immediately.
  • Assists the Director of Design Management with project staffing, hiring, and onboarding.
  • Collaborates with Department Head and Leads to develop, refine, and document best practices.
  • Regularly plays games in development and reviews content to provide feedback and help identify opportunities for craft development.
  • Builds and maintains relationships with peers and other senior leaders to align project and departmental priorities.
  • Advocates for studio cultural values and fosters an environment of craft excellence, collaboration, and inclusion.
  • Other duties may be assigned.

Supervisory Responsibilities: Directly supervises design team and acts primarily as a people leader.

  • Carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws. 
  • Responsibilities include interviewing, hiring, and training employees; planning, assigning, and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems.

Education and/or Experience:

  • Seven to ten years’ experience; or combination/equivalent of education and experience.

Other Skills:

  • Dedication towards individuals and team growth.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work in and contribute to a collaborative environment.
  • Must be flexible with schedule changes and shifting timetables.
  • Needs to be able to work independently and efficiently.
  • Ability to multitask several time intensive tasks at once. 
  • Must be willing to put the needs of the team first, especially when team members require guidance and mentoring. 

Insomniac Games is searching for a passionate people leader, with broad knowledge of design within the games space.  If this sounds like a good fit for your next career opportunity, please apply directly to the role by submitting your application.  We look forward to hearing from you.

Please Note: All Insomniac job-related correspondence will come from an at insomniacgames.com e-mail address. We do not communicate via Telegram. If you have a question on your submission – please see the FAQ’s on our website for more details. 

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

