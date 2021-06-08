Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 8, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 8, 2021
arrowPress Releases
June 8, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Syberia developer Microids opens new Lyon studio to create adventure games

Syberia developer Microids opens new Lyon studio to create adventure games

June 8, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
June 8, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

French game company Microids, known for developing and publishing the Syberia franchise, has cut the ribbon on a new development studio in Lyon.

The new opening will be called Microids Studio Lyon and has been tasked with developing adventure games. 

Former Little Worlds Studio co-founder and president David Chomard, who's also worked for companies including Atari and Sega Europe, has been named studio director and will oversee an immediate expansion as the Lyon studio looks to bring in two dozen new hires. 

Microids explained its Lyon studio will facilitate "fully integrated internal project development," but noted it will keep working with multiple partner studios on a slate of over 25 titles. 

"Since Microids had a 64 percent turnover increase between 2019 and 2020, it appeared logical for us to create a new studio while strengthening the existing projects and investments with the long time partner studios," commented Microids chief exec, Stephane Longeard.

"We are delighted to entrust David Chomard, former Atari employee, with the reins of this new studio. His experience and expertise will be crucial."

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[06.08.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — Los Angeles, California, United States
[06.08.21]
IT Manager
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[06.08.21]
Team Lead (Partner Services)
Genvid Technologies
Genvid Technologies — CA/WA/NY, California, United States
[06.08.21]
Technical Project Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image