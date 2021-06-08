Syberia developer Microids opens new Lyon studio to create adventure games

French game company Microids, known for developing and publishing the Syberia franchise, has cut the ribbon on a new development studio in Lyon.

The new opening will be called Microids Studio Lyon and has been tasked with developing adventure games.

Former Little Worlds Studio co-founder and president David Chomard, who's also worked for companies including Atari and Sega Europe, has been named studio director and will oversee an immediate expansion as the Lyon studio looks to bring in two dozen new hires.

Microids explained its Lyon studio will facilitate "fully integrated internal project development," but noted it will keep working with multiple partner studios on a slate of over 25 titles.

"Since Microids had a 64 percent turnover increase between 2019 and 2020, it appeared logical for us to create a new studio while strengthening the existing projects and investments with the long time partner studios," commented Microids chief exec, Stephane Longeard.

"We are delighted to entrust David Chomard, former Atari employee, with the reins of this new studio. His experience and expertise will be crucial."